LCCI for resolving tax issues

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Kashif Anwar held a meeting with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmed on Friday to discuss tax related issues with the board, a statement said.
The meeting was held during the opening ceremony of a new FBR building in Lahore.
Ahmed invited LCCI to Islamabad to have a detailed discussion on bottlenecks hindering smooth running of the businesses.
Accepting the invitation by the FBR chief, Anwar said a LCCI delegation would visit Islamabad to have comprehensive meeting with the FBR on the concerned issues.
LCCI president also urged the FBR to facilitate such businesses that were willing to declare their assets.
