Israeli police arrest nine in east al-Quds unrest

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police said on Thursday they arrested nine Palestinians during overnight clashes in east al-Quds, with tensions surging in the city and across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians launched a rare general strike on Wednesday in Israeli-annexed east al-Quds, including closing shops, in response to a days-long operation by Israeli security forces in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat. Israel is searching the camp for the suspected killer of 18-year-old Israeli soldier Noa Lazar last Saturday at a Shuafat checkpoint.

With the manhunt for the woman soldier´s killer ongoing, Israeli police said they had arrested nine Palestinians overnight who were “throwing stones and Molotov cocktails and attacking officers”, raising to 23 the number of east al-Quds residents detained since Wednesday.