Calligraphy exhibition Mehar-e-Qalam held at PNCA

Islamabad: Visual Arts Division, PNCA hosted a calligraphy exhibition 'Mehar-e-Qalam' at the National Art Gallery in honor of the holy month of Rabbi-ul-Awal and to promote the art of calligraphy.

Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen graciously consented to inaugurate the show. Air Commodore Younas Malik, President Union of Journalist Siddique Anzer Malik and Chairman Tehreek-e-Islamabad Rashid Malik along with PNCA officials were also present at the inauguration.

The artist is a very big name in the industry of calligraphy and has done more than 40 international and national shows. He has been working in this field for 38 years now and is considered as a master artist.

The artist is known as the pioneer and one of the most senior artists in our country with unique technique, style and versatility. Visual Art Division is also hosting a calligraphy workshop on 11 October to further promote the show and more importantly to provide young students with an opportunity to learn the art of calligraphy from a master artist.

The show was heavily visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, government officials, press & media etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artist about their techniques and art practice. PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and national scale. Our elevate and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists’ own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists.