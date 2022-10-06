Amir in Mid-Court c’ship final

ISLAMABAD: Amir Khan Mazari defeated Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the Mid Court-Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14 and under at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

He will take on Abubakar Talha in the final who beat Samer Zaman 6-0, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Boys singles semifinals: Amir M. Khan Mazari bt Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-3, 6-3; Abubakar Talha bt Samer Zaman 6-0, 6-3

Boys singles- 5/8 position: Ali Zain bt Hammad Kashif 6-0, 6-0; Hassan Usmani bt Esa Fahd 6-1, 6-1

Boys doubles semifinals: Abubakar Talha / Zohaib Afzal Malik bt Esa Fahd / Moazzam Babar Khan 6-0, 6-0; Amir M. Khan Mazari/ Samer Zaman bt Ali Zain/ M. Hassan Usmani 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-5.