Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts; however, a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was likely to prevail, while hot in central and southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region and Kashmir. Hailstorm was also likely at a few places. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 36.8°C and minimum was 23.3°C.