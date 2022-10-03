61 players quit PSA since 2014

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 61 squash players have left the international circuit and discontinued their memberships of Professional Squash Association since 2014.

The players are also not active in the national circuit. Currently 129 players from Pakistan have active PSA membership.

The players who have left the PSA are: Moqaddas Ashraf, Zahab Kamal, Amir Atlas, Adil Maqbool, Saqib Yousuf, Mansoor Zaman, Nosherwan Khan, Owais Khan, Haseeb Gul, Suleman Khan, Yasir Khan, Mahad Javed, Saddam-ul-Haq, Raees Khan, Kashif Arif, Dawar Shahid, Azam Khan, Nasir Khan, Khalid Atlas, Yasir Butt, Aqib Hanif, Sajid Khan, Mamoon-ur-Rashid, Salman Zeb, M Naeem, Abbas Shaukat, Neha Kamal, Umar Balaj, Maria Toor, Zoya Khalid, Sheraz Saleem, Asif Khan, Ahmed Sethi, Noman Khan, Zeeshan Khan, M Adil, Kashif Asif, Sikandar Khan, Moeen Rauf, A Basit Samad, Komal Khan, Mansoor Zaman, Iqtidar Khan, Safiullah, Muneer Zaman, Abbas Zeb, Farhan Hashmi, Anees, Asad, Kainat Khan, Zain, Arslan, Ali Imran, Laiba Ahmed, Owais Rasheed, Ameed Ahmed, Ahmad Hasan, Tayyab Rauf, Ahmed Ali, M Waleed, and Zohra.