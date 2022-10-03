61 players quit PSA since 2014

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 61 squash players have left the international circuit and discontinued their memberships of Professional Squash Association since 2014.
The players are also not active in the national circuit. Currently 129 players from Pakistan have active PSA membership.
The players who have left the PSA are: Moqaddas Ashraf, Zahab Kamal, Amir Atlas, Adil Maqbool, Saqib Yousuf, Mansoor Zaman, Nosherwan Khan, Owais Khan, Haseeb Gul, Suleman Khan, Yasir Khan, Mahad Javed, Saddam-ul-Haq, Raees Khan, Kashif Arif, Dawar Shahid, Azam Khan, Nasir Khan, Khalid Atlas, Yasir Butt, Aqib Hanif, Sajid Khan, Mamoon-ur-Rashid, Salman Zeb, M Naeem, Abbas Shaukat, Neha Kamal, Umar Balaj, Maria Toor, Zoya Khalid, Sheraz Saleem, Asif Khan, Ahmed Sethi, Noman Khan, Zeeshan Khan, M Adil, Kashif Asif, Sikandar Khan, Moeen Rauf, A Basit Samad, Komal Khan, Mansoor Zaman, Iqtidar Khan, Safiullah, Muneer Zaman, Abbas Zeb, Farhan Hashmi, Anees, Asad, Kainat Khan, Zain, Arslan, Ali Imran, Laiba Ahmed, Owais Rasheed, Ameed Ahmed, Ahmad Hasan, Tayyab Rauf, Ahmed Ali, M Waleed, and Zohra.
SEOUL: Yoshihito Nishioka stunned fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-6 to win the Korea Open on Sunday for his...
BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski’s lethal finish sent Barcelona provisionally top of La Liga with a tight 1-0 win at...
TEL AVIV: Novak Djokovic said he felt “quite emotional” after reaching his fourth final of 2022 on Saturday with a...
MILAN: Chris Smalling plunged Inter Milan further into crisis by heading Roma to a 2-1 triumph at the San Siro which...
KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation plans to hold a camp this month in order to kick-start its preparation for the...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nice 2-1 on Saturday...
Comments