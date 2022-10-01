PIA clarifies ‘inappropriate language’ about dress code

LAHORE: After a huge criticism from the public, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a clarification on Friday over use of inappropriate language of a statement on dress code for the cabin crew and flight attendants.

In the internal memo, the PIA management had advised the cabin crew to dress properly and strictly follow the guidelines. It had made it mandatory for the cabin crew and staff to wear undergarments, while the use of language had invited criticism from people that caused the PIA management to issue a clarification.

“Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words,” the chief human resource officer said in a written clarification.

“I personally feel regretful and I am fully convinced that the words could have been more civilised and appropriate instead of words published, which, unfortunately, are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company,” he wrote.

The airliner claimed that the lack of proper attire by the flight attendants left a bad impression and portrayed a negative image of the company. “It has been observed with great concerns that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually, while traveling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices.

Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewers and portrayed a negative image not only of the individual but also of the organisation,” a PIA official said. “The clothing worn by males and females should be fit to our cultural and national morals,” the guideline read. The grooming officers have been instructed to monitor cabin crew “at all times” and report back if there was any deviation from the rules.