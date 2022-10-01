 
Saturday October 01, 2022
Rebels shoot dead four in Indonesia’s West Papua

By AFP
October 01, 2022

TIMIKA, Indonesia: Separatists in Indonesia’s restive eastern province of West Papua have shot dead at least four people, police said on Friday, identifying the victims as construction workers on a controversial and long-delayed road project.

Officials said the victims were working on the Trans Papua highway, a 4,300-km project criticised by rights groups as harming the environment and threatening the indigenous rights of Papuans who depend on the land.

