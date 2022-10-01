Passing out parade of special force recruits held

KOHAT: The passing-out parade of 645 recruits of the Special Police Force was held at the Police Training School here on Friday. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Training Feroz Shah was the chief guest at the passing-out parade.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the personnel of the special police force were playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order in the province. The DIG appreciated the professionalism of the special police force and said its
personnel had also played a key role in fighting
terrorism.
Police Training School Director Abdul Hai, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Frontier Reserve Police SP Kohat Region Amanullah, SP Investigation Mir Faraz and the local notables attended the ceremony.
