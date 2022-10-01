LAHORE:The Little Art is holding a Makers' Mela today (Saturday)-things the children made at Aangun, Centre for Learning & Culture.
The first-ever makers' market being held from 3pm to 9pm at 126-F Model Town is all about creative art and craft, home décor, stationery, fashion, food and more. There will be exciting games, competitions & all-day entertainment--storytelling, dance, music, raffle draws, discounts and cool prizes. At Aangun in Model Town, The Little Art offers regular programmes and also collaborates with artists, makers and collectives.
The activities at Aangun are as varied as “Growing an organic winter vegetable garden” to “Curious scientist programme’ and “Artists and climate change”. The Little Art offers unique activities in film, theatre, photography, science, arts and crafts, and yoga by skilled artists.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has successfully completed 15 days cleanliness operation in connection with...
LAHORE:Rozan organisation, Pakistan Forum for Democratic Policing , has developed a training guide with the support of...
LAHORE:An awareness seminar on “Dengue Virus spread, symptoms & prevention measures” was held at UET here Friday....
LAHORE:Sigh of relief for domestic workers as Punjab Employees Social Security Institution on Friday approved a rule...
LAHORE:Special Education Department Punjab is constructing 21 new buildings at a cost of Rs1.100 billion for the...
LAHORE:The final-year students of Fine Arts Department of Government College University Lahore on Friday put on...
Comments