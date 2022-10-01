LAHORE:The Little Art is holding a Makers' Mela today (Saturday)-things the children made at Aangun, Centre for Learning & Culture.

The first-ever makers' market being held from 3pm to 9pm at 126-F Model Town is all about creative art and craft, home décor, stationery, fashion, food and more. There will be exciting games, competitions & all-day entertainment--storytelling, dance, music, raffle draws, discounts and cool prizes. At Aangun in Model Town, The Little Art offers regular programmes and also collaborates with artists, makers and collectives.

The activities at Aangun are as varied as “Growing an organic winter vegetable garden” to “Curious scientist programme’ and “Artists and climate change”. The Little Art offers unique activities in film, theatre, photography, science, arts and crafts, and yoga by skilled artists.