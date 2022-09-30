Health dept confirms two more dengue deaths in city

Dengue claimed two more lives in Karachi during last two days, officials of the Sindh health department said on Thursday, adding that both of them died during treatment at Dr Ziauddin Hospital in North Nazimabad.

“Two more deaths have been reported due to dengue fever - a male and a female from Karachi Central and Karachi West respectively,” an official said, adding that the deaths occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The official maintained that 280 more people had tested positive for dengue in Karachi during last 24 hours. He added that 5,778 people had so far been found infected with dengue during the current month.

Regarding malaria, the provincial health department said it screened 20,623 suspected patients on September 28, of whom 2,942 were found infected with malaria. They included 1,960 in the Hyderabad division, 1,375 in Larkana, 989 in Mirpurkhas, 354 in Sukkur, 148 in Shaheed Benazirabad, and 116 in the Karachi division.