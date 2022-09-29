‘Green shipping crucial for clean marine environment’

KARACHI: Experts on Wednesday called for green shipping and recycling of ship breaking industry for keeping the shipping environment clean speaking at an event on the World Maritime Day 2022.

The maritime fraternity celebrated the event with the Nautical Institute, UK’s 50th anniversary.

The theme for the year 2022, as approved by the council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) was ‘IMO: New technologies for Green Shipping’.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Ports and Shipping, Ministry of Maritimes, Alia Shahid assured full support of the ministry for maintaining a clean shipping

environment and help as required for the seafarers.

Captain Andre L. Le. Goubin, president of the Nautical Institute stressed upon emerging new technologies and importance of greener shipping for a safe future.

Captain. S. M. Ajmal Mahmoodi, chairman of The Nautical Institute, Pakistan termed the event crucial to provide an opportunity to give focus and value to the shipping and maritime industry. Asim Iqbal, member organising committee talked about an upcoming convention implementing in 2023 for recycling of ship applicable in Gadani.

Seven papers were presented by a different segment of the maritime industry in the event.

Captain Saleem Alavi, president of Sea Commerce America Inc, USA, presented his paper ‘Alternative Marine Fuels: Focus on Methanol as GHG friendly alternative fuel for the transport industry’.

Simon Grainge, chief executive, ISWAN- UK, gave his presentation on international seafarers welfare and assistance network, and EmreCebecioglu, sales manager at MEAI Region Wartsila Voyage, on Wartsila Smart Ports Solutions.

Similarly, Gary Hindmarch, secretary International Association of Maritime Institutions-UK, apprised the audience about his paper online on maritime training for green technologies.

Eng. Hamid Ali Khan, president, Pakistan Merchant Navy Officers’ Association, presented the paper on maritime strategy in Pakistan, and Capt. Muhammad Adeel Farooq, MSQ superintendent, Global Radiance Group of Maritime Companies on audacious strategy to reduce GHG emissions in the shipping sector.

The last paper was by Ayesha Masood Khawaja, Executive Director SeaCare Pakistan (Private) Limited on new technologies for green shipping.