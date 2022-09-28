Meeting at PM House discusses junior hockey plans

ISLAMABAD: With one eye on the next year Junior World Cup Hockey, a meeting was held at the Prime Minister House Tuesday to discuss the roadmap to prepare youth and start afresh to raise competitive junior teams for international events.

The meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Advisor on Sports and Culture Aun Chaudhary and included Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (rtd) Asif Zaman and Khawaja Junaid (Olympian) discussed the plan to prepare the future of Pakistan hockey in a befitting manner.

The roadmap prepared by Khawaja Junaid was discussed in breadth and length.

“The meeting was aimed at preparing the future of Pakistan hockey by spotting the talent at the right age and then nourishing it so it can represent the country at international level. There is a dearth of planning in hockey at grassroots level. What we want is to work for the youth with the help of the government. I am really obliged to the PM Advisor on Sports and Culture as he has discussed my plan with his team at the PM House,” Khawaja Junaid told ‘The News’.

Director General PSB Col (rtd) Asif Zaman said that the PSB would provide every kind of assistance to make the event a real success. “We have got all the facilities to make the plan successful and if approved from the top would help the Youth Division to make it a success. I have . . . offered all kinds of assistance for the success of the plan submitted by former Olympian Khawaja Junaid.”