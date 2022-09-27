Islamabad: Khaas Contemporary has organised an interesting event for art lovers - a exhibition titled, ‘Conquering the White Space’, exhibiting the works of Aasim Akhtar, Ahmed Ali Manganhar, Hammad Gillani, Imran Channa, Rabeya Jalil, Rakhshanda Atwar, Salima Hashmi and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. The show opening will be held today (Tuesday), at IFWA House, Street 38, F-7/1, at 4.30 p.m. - 7.30 pm.
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Waseem Riaz Khan on Monday...
Islamabad:Secretary General of United Business Group and former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and...
Trees contribute to the quality of life, beauty, sustainability, and rehabilitation of our environment and the human...
Islamabad:Comsats University Islamabad signed a research project agreement for plastic waste management.Naz Baloch,...
Islamabad:China Pakistan Economic Corridor , the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative is the crystallisation...
Rawalpindi:As many as 137 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Comments