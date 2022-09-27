Islamabad: Khaas Contemporary has organised an interesting event for art lovers - a exhibition titled, ‘Conquering the White Space’, exhibiting the works of Aasim Akhtar, Ahmed Ali Manganhar, Hammad Gillani, Imran Channa, Rabeya Jalil, Rakhshanda Atwar, Salima Hashmi and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. The show opening will be held today (Tuesday), at IFWA House, Street 38, F-7/1, at 4.30 p.m. - 7.30 pm.