PYMA demands end to power cut

KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has demanded govt ensure immediate end to loadshedding in markets, saying traders were forced run generators for hours, which increased their business expenses.

“Business in cloth markets starts at 12 noon and loadshedding start at 1 o’clock, which arrives after 3 hours at 4pm, followed by a power cut from 6pm to 8pm,” said PYMA chairman Saqib Naseem in a statement on Monday.

Naseem said traders were forced to run generators, which had increased their business experiences to an “unbearable extent”. He added that people working at shops were getting sick because of noise and smoke from generators, and customers were also shying away from markets for the same reason. He urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply in yarn and cloth markets to promote business activities.