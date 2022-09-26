Saudi version of global ‘Idol’ talent show announced

RIYADH: A Saudi version of the international ‘Idol’ talent show franchise was unveiled on Saturday in a partnership between the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and MBC Group.
GEA’s chairman Turki Al-Sheikh tweeted that the Authority and MBC engaged in a partnership to launch the first season of “Saudi Idol,” which will kick off in December, reported foreign media.
The filming to start in October, the Saudi Idol will attempt to unearth local talent, mainly in Riyadh, with a four-member jury that constitutes of Saudi singer Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam, Syrian singer Asala, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majed Al Mohandis. “I’m happy to announce a new partnership between GEA and MBC Group to launch Saudi Idol.
FAISALABAD: State Minister for Petroleum Senator Dr Musadik Malik has said that gas supply will be provided to the...
BUREWALA: PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering at College Ground here on September 28.In this...
SARGODHA: Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha president Dr Sikandar Warraich on Sunday advised the citizens to take...
MULTAN: City Police Officer Khurram Shahzad Haider Sunday directed officers concerned to launch a joint crackdown of...
KARACHI: United Arab Emirates continues to send relief goods for flood victims in Pakistan as a cargo ship carrying...
RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred when an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in general area of...
Comments