Saudi version of global ‘Idol’ talent show announced

RIYADH: A Saudi version of the international ‘Idol’ talent show franchise was unveiled on Saturday in a partnership between the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and MBC Group.

GEA’s chairman Turki Al-Sheikh tweeted that the Authority and MBC engaged in a partnership to launch the first season of “Saudi Idol,” which will kick off in December, reported foreign media.

The filming to start in October, the Saudi Idol will attempt to unearth local talent, mainly in Riyadh, with a four-member jury that constitutes of Saudi singer Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam, Syrian singer Asala, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majed Al Mohandis. “I’m happy to announce a new partnership between GEA and MBC Group to launch Saudi Idol.