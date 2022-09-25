Aseefa visits flood-hit areas in Nawabshah

SUKKUR: Asefa Bhutto Zardari reached Nawabshah on a three-day visit on Saturday, where she visited the tent city, built for the flood victims at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Veterinary Science University.

Aseefa met with flood victims and inquired about their condition and she also distributed relief items. She also visited the flood affected area Goth Mirza Farrukh Baig and met their residents. During the meeting with the flood-affected women, she encouraged them and said that the government would not leave them alone in this difficult time. Aseefa said the government would give full assistance until their complete rehabilitation.