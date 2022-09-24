Country’s future linked with education: governor

LAHORE:A delegation of students of a school run by a welfare organisation called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the bright future of the country is closely attached to education. He asked the students to concentrate on their studies, inculcate the habit of book reading and develop high moral values in themselves. The purpose of acquiring knowledge should be to serve humanity, he said.

Talking about the situation caused by the flash floods, Punjab Governor said that the flood victims are passing through very difficult times. He said that the floods have also affected hundreds of schools and the education of millions of children has been interrupted. He said that this is time to stand with our flood affected brothers and sisters. He told the students that even small help is very important and they must contribute their share for flood victims.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor in his message on World Sign Day said that it is a day to show solidarity with the hearing and speech impaired persons. Uniform sign language is very important for the education and training of the hearing and speech impaired persons, he added.

The governor said that like the rest of the world, Pakistan also has special education institutions for education and training for speech and hearing impaired people. He said that the media can also play an important role in the education and access of information to the speech and hearing impaired people.

IUB VC meets PA Speaker: A delegation of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Athar Mehboob and Treasurer Professor Dr Abu Bakar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun was also present in the meeting held at the Speaker's chamber. The meeting discussed in detail the core issues related to Islamia University Bahawalpur. The PA Speaker lauded the services of IUB in imparting quality education to the people of South Punjab.

Professor Dr Athar Mehboob apprised the Speaker of the number of students being imparted education at IUB. He disclosed that 65,000 students from remote areas of the country were seeking education at this institution.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education hailed the role of IUB VC in the completion of numerous development projects in the university. HEC recognises PGMI’s medical journal: The Post Graduate Medical Institute's Online Pakistan Postgraduate Medical Journal (PPMJ) has got recognition from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

PGMI Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar, in a statement on Friday, said that the Medical Journal has proved to be very helpful in promoting the educational and research activities of young doctors.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the recognition of PGMI's online medical magazine from the HEC is a big honour for PGMI and its faculty members. He said that the research papers of professors and health professionals, which are the essence of their long professional life, are available on medical journal’s website ppmj.org.pk. A large number of young doctors from all over the world are benefiting from this facility.