Police conduct search operation in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station, the police spokesman said.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Bhara Kahu area by local police, CTD, and Quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search operation, 03 suspects and one bike were shifted to the police station for verification, While 80 houses, 120 suspects, and 40 bikes were checked. During the search operation, weapons with ammunition were recovered.