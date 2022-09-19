Khalid Maqbool directs MQM-P workers to counter propaganda against party

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Saturday chaired a meeting of the party’s central organising committee and instructed the workers to counter negative propaganda against the party.

The meeting was attended by MQM-P deputy conveners Wasim Akhtar and Abdul Waseem, and members of the coordination committee Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Sharif, Zahid Mansoori and Khalid Sultan.

They discussed the current affairs of the party and reviewed preparations for the local government elections to be held in October. Siddiqui directed the members of the central organising committee to visit every nook and cranny of the city and speed up political activities for the local government elections.