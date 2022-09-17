 
Saturday September 17, 2022
Last episode of ‘Team Muhafiz’ today

By Mohammad Nasir
September 17, 2022

KARACHI: ‘Team Muhafiz’ the joint collaboration of ISPR and Geo TV Network - has reached its climax. In the last episode, the viewers will watch the most difficult mission of ‘Team Muhafiz’. The last episode of the dangerous mission of ‘Team Muhafiz’ will be aired on Saturday evening at 7:05 PM on ‘Geo News’ and 6:00 PM on ‘Geo TV’. The episode will also be aired on ‘Geo super’ and ‘Geo Kahani’ on Sunday.

