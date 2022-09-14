People will take to task those doing politics over floods: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed members of the federal cabinet and all stakeholders to make all-out efforts and move to the flood-hit areas to provide relief to affected people.



“I do not ask you to give up your important official activities but prioritise extending support to flood-affected people,” the prime minister, in his brief address while chairing the federal cabinet meeting, said.

The premier said people know very well as to who was coming to relief of affected people and which elements were doing politics at this critical time. “People are silent but one day they will hold those accountable who are doing politics and appreciate those who are serving them,” he opined.

Shehbaz said it was a testing time demanding unity in our ranks. He said victims of this disaster will always remember those who helped them in this difficult time. “All politicians, army officers, bureaucrats and others are aware of sufferings of flood-hit people,” he added.

Talking about the recent visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to flood-hit areas of Pakistan, the he said the visiting dignitary emphasised on practical steps for helping the flood-affected people.

He said the UN chief recognised that Pakistan has become the worst victim of a disaster induced by climate change, a phenomenon in which it has little to no contribution. He said the UN secretary general also pointed out that just expressing solidarity and uttering words of sympathy would not serve the purpose rather practical steps were required to address problems of poor people.

He asked the ministers to use digital technology to execute their official business but helping out flood-hit people should be their top priority. The federal cabinet in the meeting rejected the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination summary to increase retail prices of 10 different medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that he did not support the idea of hiking medicine rates. He also gave a task to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, and Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira for improving harmony among provinces regarding fixing of wheat prices and distribution of urea.

The cabinet also extended Minimum Energy Performance Standards for electric fans till the end of June this year. However, the prime minister directed to improve the Minimum Energy Performance Standards before 30th June this year.

A summary for Mutual Legal Assistance for countries with whom no such agreement exists at present also got nod of the cabinet. The meeting also discussed a report regarding the overbooking of government haj scheme quota. It was told that no bad intention was found in this matter.

However, the banks, which overbooked government haj quota, have paid the compensation amount to the intending pilgrims. On this matter, the prime minister directed the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to seek explanation from such banks and the reason behind this negligence.

He directed the SBP for issuing instructions to the banks concerned to continue working on off-days as well in flood-hit areas. The cabinet also approved summary from the Interior Minister to accept requests of Mutual Legal Assistance from countries with which the Pakistan Government in the past signed no written agreement in this connection. Ahead of the prime minister’s visit to Uzbekistan, the cabinet okayed summary related to Pakistan’s decision to sign an agreement with the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the agricultural sector.

The cabinet also accorded approval to decisions of Cabinet’s Committee on Legislative Cases regarding Approval of Amendments in the Rule-13 of the Bio-Study Rules 2017, Approval of Amendments in Section-15 of Emigration Ordinance 1979, Approval for amendments in Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act-2016, Approval of Amendments in Service Rules for the Post of Evacuee Trust Property Board secretary, and Inclusion of (i) Solar equipment (ii) Electric Motors (iii) Power Transformers in mandatory list of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority.

The meeting also okayed decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet regarding approval of funds for amounting to Rs540 millions in favor of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for provision of essential commodities in flood-affected areas, Approval of Allocation of Pasco’s Local and Imported Wheat Stock Among Recipient Agencies, Approval of transfer of amount to Government of Afghanistan for functioning/ maintenance/ equipment/ salaries of staff three Pakistani hospitals and allocation of funds amounting to Rs3 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)for providing relief to the flood-affected people.