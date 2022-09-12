‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ launched to ensure transparency in flood donations

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal speaks at the launching ceremony of the executive portal NFRCC in Islamabad. -Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal launched the ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ of the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) in Islamabad on Monday aimed at ensuring transparency in relief and rehabilitation efforts.



Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said this portal has been launched on the special directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which will provide information to the general public and development partners about the flood relief assistance being received from home and abroad including from friendly countries as well as its utilization.

The minister said Pakistan is faced with an unprecedented calamity which has affected 33 million people across Pakistan.

He said the damage caused by the floods is being assessed on daily basis with the cooperation of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the United Nations and the provincial governments.

Ahsan Iqbal added final estimates of damage will be available only after the water recedes from all parts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

He asked the public to come forward to help the flood victims.

He recalled that the Pakistani nation has valiantly faced calamities in the past, expressing the confidence that it will cope with the current one with the same spirit.

What is the purpose?

The digital portal is established to provide direct information to the general public about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among the flood affectees at the global, federal and provincial levels.

The digital flood dashboard had been prepared with the use of the latest technology to provide all the relevant details about the relief activities and receipt and distribution of relief goods and assistance.

Besides, ensuring transparency in the ongoing processes, the general public and media would be kept abreast of the relief measures.

The prime minister would personally supervise the digital dashboard as he had promised to the international community and the nation that relief assistance would be provided to the flood victims in a transparent way.