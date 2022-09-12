Older version of mobile phone shows PM’s simplicity

KARACHI: Generally, people are keen to know which cellphone is being used by their family members and friends, but of late the netizens are anxious to know which cellphone is being used by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Focal person to the PM Muhammad Abu Bakar Umar shared a video on Twitter, showing Shehbaz Sharif accompanying the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the flood-hit Sindh. In the video, the PM can be seen taking out his mobile phone from the pocket.

Abu Bakar tweeted that Shehbaz Sharif usually did not use his mobile phone in the public. Perhaps, this was the first time, when he took out his phone to show flood-related videos to Antonio Guterres, but it appeared to be an older version of iPhone 7. When asked by netizens why the PM did not use the latest version of iPhone, Abu Bakar replied that the PM used his phone for urgent works only and not for entertainment. Abu Bakar disclosed that when he had met the PM in 2011, he was using Nokia 3310.