Unaccountable elites

The elite class of Pakistan has long been exploiting the country’s resources for their own benefit. I personally witnessed such an incident in my village, located in the rural area of Peshawar, also the home town of an MNA. The day a relative of the MNA died, loadshedding in our area was suspended for the whole day, despite the lack of a valid reason to break the schedule.

Pakistan is facing a severe energy crisis and if those at the helm are being irresponsible, what responsibility can be expected from the common man? The privilege of using resources for personal benefit is not given to any person of power in our constitution, then why are they not being held accountable when they do so?

Taimour Khan

Peshawar