Unaccountable elites

The elite class of Pakistan has long been exploiting the country’s resources for their own benefit. I personally witnessed such an incident in my village, located in the rural area of Peshawar, also the home town of an MNA. The day a relative of the MNA died, loadshedding in our area was suspended for the whole day, despite the lack of a valid reason to break the schedule.
Pakistan is facing a severe energy crisis and if those at the helm are being irresponsible, what responsibility can be expected from the common man? The privilege of using resources for personal benefit is not given to any person of power in our constitution, then why are they not being held accountable when they do so?
Taimour Khan
Peshawar
Climate change has put developing countries, especially those in South Asia, at great risk. The floods in Pakistan...
Pakistan’s food insecurity has become more prominent since the rains. The government warned the people that a food...
The recent torrential rains have destroyed the lives of many people across the country. The rains have submerged...
Every time there is severe flooding in Pakistan, the debate of dam construction gets a reboot, and this discussion...
Abbottabad is well known for its schools, but the government and law makers are snatching its identity by deciding...
Ever since Pakistan won the cricket match against Afghanistan, the people of our country have inundated social media...
Comments