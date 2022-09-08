1,600 houses destroyed, 2,000 partially damaged, minister told

TANK: Provincial Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur along with Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq made a surprise visit to the flood-affected areas of the district and also went round a site where 100 houses are being constructed in Dabra village.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak gave a detailed briefing to Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur and Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq regarding the relief activities and survey including infrastructure damages in the flood.

During the briefing, the deputy commissioner said that two people had died and eight had been injured so far due to torrential rains and floods in Tank.

Separate cheques, each worth Rs800,000, have been handed over to the families of the deceased persons while data is being verified to issue cheques to the injured as well.

He further said that 1,620 households had been provided with food packages, tents and other necessities of life. Six teams have been formed under the supervision of the assistant commissioner for a house-to-house survey that is still in progress. The deputy commissioner said that 1,600 houses had been completely destroyed and around 2,000 partially destroyed.

He said 70 roads, including three major roads, were washed away in Tank district due to floods, out of which 65 roads have been restored while work on five is in progress. In 12 union councils, 28 water supply projects of the Public Health Engineering Department were completely affected, in which 25 projects have been restored and made functional.

The DC also said that 23 health units, including 116 schools for girls, have also been affected by the flood, while around 247 animals also perished.

Faisal Amin Gandapur and Amir Afaq appreciated the performance of the district administration Tank and said it should continue efforts with the same zeal. Officials of all line departments of Tank were also present on the occasion.