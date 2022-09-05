PSF inducts Zulfiqar, Farhan as coaches

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has inducted Zulfiqar Ali Khan and Farhan Zaman in its coaching panel.

“Yes, we have inducted Zulfiqar and Farhan in our coaching panel on performance-based contracts,” Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) secretary Zafaryab Iqbal told ‘The News’.

He added that Farhan is a seasoned national player and Zulfiqar was the coach of former world number 3 Simon Rosner from Germany.

“Current coaches Fazal Shah and Asif Khan have been transferred to squash academies in Peshawar and Liaquat Bagh, respectively,” said Zafaryab.

Zulfiqar termed this appointment a very good opportunity for him. “I am very happy with this appointment and I will do my best for the betterment of national squash,” said Zulfiqar while talking to ‘The News’.

Besides coaching Simon, Zulfiqar has served as the head coach in Ecuador, El Salvador, and Germany. He was also among the top ten players in Pakistan.

Zulfiqar has Level-I and Level-II certification from Asian Squash Federation (PSF) and has helped a number of international players achieve top rankings in national and international circuits.

The players he coached and who achieved top rankings in national and international circuits include Jose Ignacio, Jose Martin, Alvaro Jose, Victor Eugenio, Juan Pablo, and Israel Abrego.

It is worth adding here that former world number 3 Simon Rosner wrote a letter to PSF in February this year and recommended Zulfiqar as the national coach for Pakistan.

“I came to know that Pakistan Squash Federation is looking for a foreign coach as a national coach of Pakistan,” said Simon in an email to PSF. He said that he had been coached by Zulfiqar since he was 11. “When I was 11 my father hired a coach from Pakistan. His name is Zulfiqar Ali Khan from Islamabad and he trained me for 9 years,” said Simon.

“Zulfiqar was one of the big reasons why I became a national champion and also reached PSA world number 3 position,” he said.