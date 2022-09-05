Arts Council head asks all to contribute to flood relief

Relief activities of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, for the flood victims living at the Razzakabad camp in the city are continuing on a daily basis, reads a press release issued by the ACP on Sunday.
ACP Karachi President Ahmad Shah has been supervising the relief activities himself. During his visit to the Razzakabad camp, he reviewed arrangements for the internally displaced persons. He said that two meals of cooked food and other necessities of life are being provided at the camp on a daily basis. All citizens must contribute to this good work, he added.
