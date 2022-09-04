Dr Yasmin inaugurates education fair

LAHORE : Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated an education fair at a local hotel here on Saturday under the auspices of Education Malaysia Global Services.

M Ridzin bin Jalaluddin, CEO of Education Malaysia Global Services, welcomed Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Sadiq Yilmaz was also present among other people, who attended the event.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the stalls set up by various universities on this occasion and discussed with the representatives about the modern education system.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to the media said it is great pleasure to come to the education fair. The children of Pakistan are very capable and want to shine the name of their country. The children of Pakistan should have better opportunities to get education in the whole world. Introduce a uniform education system in the country and try to end the division of education between the rich and the poor forever.

The universities in our friend country Malaysia are world ranking. These universities are also conducting degrees related to the medical field. The quality of education in Malaysia is very good. We would like to congratulate the government of Malaysia for organising this very important and wonderful education fair today.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that they are also providing better education opportunities for male and female students in the medical universities of Punjab.

According to the vision of Imran Khan, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Malaysia is a very beautiful country. Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid also answered the questions of journalists. People from all over the world, including Malaysians, come for studies in Pakistan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Malaysia has always helped Pakistan as a friendly country. The federal government should delay the by-elections in view of the flood situation. If the federal government conducts elections, we will hold rallies.

The federal government criticising PTI should first pay attention to its own actions. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Imran Khan is not holding a fund-raising meeting in Bahawalpur for the sake of politics but for the flood victims. Imran Khan's jalsa was successful in Gujrat last day. Imran Khan said in the meeting of Gujrat that the fund is not only for a single province but for all the flood victims.

The health minister said that education in Pakistan does not have an out-of-date curriculum. Learning is a continuous process. Education is also getting innovative with the passage of time. Due to the progress in science, there are changes in the educational curriculum.