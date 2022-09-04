Environment minister slams Punjab CM’s demand for Kalabagh Dam

Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahoo has strongly condemned the demand made by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to build the Kalabagh Dam.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he lamented that the Punjab CM had been sowing the seeds of hatred by giving such controversial statements at a time when the country was facing grave a natural calamity.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been busy creating chaos and uncertainty in the country. He said the Punjab CM by making such an undue demand had followed in the footsteps of his ally PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Rahoo said that by making such controversial statements Imran Khan could face the wrath of the people of Sindh whenever he would come to the province to campaign for the general elections next year.

He said that Kalabagh Dam couldn’t be constructed when the elected assemblies of the three provinces had passed resolutions against its construction. He was of the view that it was no time to propose the construction of Kalabagh Dam when several towns of Sindh had been inundated, while farming and farmers had been facing widespread devastation.

He recalled that Khan and “his cronies” had uttered not a single word when in the past Sindh had faced drought for a prolonged period of time.

The provincial environment minister said the previous PTI-led government had attempted to further worsen the situation of water availability in Sindh. He lamented that Khan had been busy with public meetings during the flood emergency instead of conducting a relief drive.