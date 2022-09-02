Highest number of dengue fever cases from Pindi in a day

Rawalpindi : Dengue fever outbreak is getting more and more intense with every passing day at least here in Rawalpindi district where as many as 38 new patients have been confirmed positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases in the district in a day this year so far.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that in the last three days, 92 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever in Rawalpindi district while 43 from Islamabad Capital Territory taking the total number of confirmed dengue fever patients so far reported from this region of the country to 618.

It is important that dengue fever is hitting the population harder in Rawalpindi district as compared to ICT. To date, a total of 458 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection in Rawalpindi of which 271 have been registered from Potohar Town, peri-urban areas in Rawalpindi. As many as 160 patients from ICT have been reported so far this year.

According to health experts, the Rawalpindi region is facing peak season for dengue fever transmission and the existing weather conditions are the most suitable for mosquitoes’ breeding and growth of larvae of ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever.

Health experts believe it is high time for individuals to take preventive measures more religiously if they want to avoid a massive outbreak of the infection in the coming weeks.

Data reveals that within the last 10 days only, more than 300 individuals were confirmed positive for dengue fever in the Rawalpindi district and the number is on a continuous rise. Also, the burden of dengue fever patients is increasing at the three allied hospitals in town where well over 130 patients including confirmed and suspected ones have been reported in the last 24 hours.