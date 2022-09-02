Imran doesn’t spare ‘cheap’ things like diamonds: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while commenting on Imran Khan’s statement about diamonds being so inexpensive, said that he does not leave such inexpensive things aside.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter while reacting to Imran Khan’s response to a reporter’s query in Sargodha regarding the gift of diamonds which Imran’s wife is said to have accepted from a businessman and Imran Khan responded that diamonds are so inexpensive.