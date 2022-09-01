Flood relief goods freed of all import duties, taxes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday freed the imports of items used in the flood relief operations of all levies for 90 days to ensure maximum use of resources for alleviating the hardships of the victims of this natural disaster.

“In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, and on the directions of the federal government, the FBR has exempted all duties and taxes on import of goods

that are needed for relief operations in the flood affected areas,” the tax authority said in an official statement.

“Such imports will be duty and tax free upon certification by NDMA or PDMA, while goods being sent as donations by the foreign government or international organisations and donors are also exempted from customs duties and taxes.”

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has ordered urgent relief measures so as to ensure an uninterrupted supply of relief goods to the people of the affected areas in order to alleviate the sufferings of the people due to the unprecedented devastation caused by recent floods.

The FBR also issued statutory regulatory orders to this effect.

The Income Tax related SRO states that for a period of ninety days the provisions of section 148 shall not apply to goods required and imported for relief operation for flood affectees, duly certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

“Under GST and Customs Duty, import of all goods received, in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophe, as gifts and relief consignments or any goods received as gift or donation from a foreign government or organisation by the federal or provincial governments or any public sector organisation has been exempted from paying duty and taxes.”

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 16 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Federal Government is pleased to exempt for a period of ninety days the whole of federal excise duty leviable on the goods as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees, it added.