Political situation of AJK discussed

Islamabad : The most reliable figure of the politics of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, veteran political leader and former President of AJK, Raja Zulqarnain Khan discussed the political situation of the State with Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

Raja Zulqarnain Khan, who arrived at the residence of the AJK Prime Minister in Islamabad on Sunday, held a detailed discussion on important issues, including the overall political situation.

The senior political leader said in his congratulatory words to Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, “I pray for your success.”

Sardar Tanveer welcomed the former president of the state to his home and expressed his best wishes for the health, safety and long life of the senior political leader. Former member of Kashmir Council Raja Ali Zulqarnain was also present with him on the occasion.