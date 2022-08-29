Educational institution to help flood-hit people

Rawalpindi : All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association along with Superior Group of Colleges has announced a campaign to help the flood victims across Punjab.

Malik Miraj Khalid Excellence Award organized by Superior Group of Colleges in Rawalpindi. Senior teachers from various private schools of Rawalpindi attended the ceremony. Awards were distributed among the teachers who performed best during the current year.

Regional Director Superior Group of Colleges Aamir Rafiq, while addressing the ceremony, spoke about the life of former Prime Minister Malik Miraj Khalid. He highlighted that Malik Meraj Khalid is a role model for today's students. Meraj Khalid reached the position of Prime Minister by showing high performance in the field of education. What can be more example of his honesty than that the person holding the highest position of the country, when he left this world, he had not his own home.

Speaking at the event, President All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Rawalpindi Division and Member DRA Abrar Ahmed Khan said that the most important challenge for the teacher is character development of his students, because the storm of misbehaviour on social media is affecting our generation.