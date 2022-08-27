Imran says dams would have offset flood losses

PTI chairman Imran Khan. — PTI Twitter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday the country was in dire need of dams.

“The devastations caused by floods are worse than those Pakistan faced by the country in the year 2010. The floodwater would have been utilized had there been dams,” he said while speaking to the media at the relief camp set up for the flood-hit people at the Sports Complex in the Rata Kulachi area.

He was accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, party leaders Ali Ameen Gandapur, Yaqoob Sheikh, Shibli Faraz and others. Imran Khan said the entire nation will have to face the losses of floods in Sindh and Balochistan.

Imran Khan said there were PTI governments in KP and Punjab which would take part actively in the relief work for the flood-hit people. He ordered the KP chief minister to assess the losses by the floods on emergency bases so that funds release should be ensured in time for the rehabilitation of the affected population.



Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Aamir Aafaq briefed the PTI chief and the KP chief minister on losses caused by rains and floods be aware of the amount of funds needed for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-stricken people.

In an Aug 15 TikTok message, Imran announced that his party will raise funds for its struggle to have real independence in Pakistan. He said the PTI would launch an event in New York at 10:00am and at 1:00pm Pakistan standard time to collect funds for launching movement for real independence. He appointed Khursheed Alam and Rizwan Sarmad as the focal persons of the event. Later, in a TikTok message, Rizwan Sarmad appealed the Pakistani community to contribute for the movement.