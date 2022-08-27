Minister reviews flood damages, relief activities in DG Khan

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid visited Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday. He presided over a meeting at the Commissioner's office and reviewed flood damages and relief activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the Punjab government had declared Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur Districts calamity-hit areas due to the flood damages. He said, "The water tax (Abiana) and Malia of the victims had been waived off while the relief work is going on rapidly. Financial assistance will be provided to the flood affected families after the damages assessment."

On this occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Usman Anwar, while briefing the provincial minister, said that 665,771 acres of crops were destroyed due to floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur Districts. During the first spell, 11,334 food hampers, 9,896 tents and 6,918 food hampers were distributed in both the districts. "Vaccination of 18,126 large, 34,731 small animals and 118,208 poultry was administered. In both districts, 104 fixed and 61 mobile teams of the health department sprayed 2,131 places with insecticide and 17,052 ORS packets were distributed. Around 12 cases of dog bite and two cases of snake bite were reported", he added.

The provincial minister was told in the briefing that 611 villages, 46,070 houses, 1,697,263 acres of area were affected during the two spells in both districts and 85 relief camps were established. Altogether 50,467 people were rescued. Former Health Adviser Punjab Muhammad Hanif Khan Patafi, MPA Ahmed Ali Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Baryar, Assistant Commissioner Shakib Sarwar and others were also present in the meeting.