‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ breaks records of popularity

KARACHI: Presented by Geo films under the banner of Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has broken all records of popularity even before its release. The film has already been searched almost 290 million times all over the world on the social media platform ‘Tik Tok.’

According to details, the number of searches being done to watch ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ on the social media platform ‘Tik Tok,’ shows the film is eagerly awaited.The platform also introduced filters exclusively for “Maula Jatt” characters. Pakistani film “Maula Jatt” has been searched more than the world’s fifth most populous country, Indonesia. The social media stars are also engaged in the promotion of “Maula Jatt.” The most expensive Pakistani film that had captivated a number of people even before its release, saying it should be remembered that this film will be released simultaneously in the country and abroad with the support of Geo Films on October 13. Locally, the film will be distributed by Mandviwala Entertainment.