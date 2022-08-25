Protest outside Fesco office

FAISALABAD: On the call of the Labour Qaumi Movement (LQM), labourers staged a demonstration against inflated power bills outside the Fesco Headquarters here Wednesday.
The protesters staged a sit-in and set electricity bills on fire. They also blocked traffic on Canal Road. Woman protesters banged the Fesco Headquarters gate with sticks while some of them climbed over the gate.
The protesters stormed into the Fesco Headquarters, ransacked it and burnt power bills. Electricity consumers also protested in front of the Fesco office on Narwala Road while a large number of people marched on the Fesco’s Nazimabad office and protested against non-correction of their bills.
In Muridke, a good number of people, including women, blocked the GT Road and burnt tyres. They shouted anti-government slogans and set fire to electricity bills. The Lesco staff concerned had to shut offices. Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer took notice of the situation and on his intervention the Lesco staff corrected electricity bills at his (the minister’s) outhouse.
