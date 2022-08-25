Work on urban green spaces to start next month

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has approved the evaluation reports of financial and technical bids for different packages under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP).

Under package one of the project, physical work on the establishment of urban green spaces in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and would be started from the first week of September. This was told in a meeting held here to review progress on the KPCIP with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

Briefing the meeting about the progress on the project, it was told that evaluation reports of financial and technical bids for construction of water supply schemes in Abbottabad, Kohat and Peshawar under Package-II and construction of sewerage treatment plant in Mardan and Kohat under Package-III have been approved. It was added that the joint survey and inventory on these projects will start from September 5.

After completion of the joint survey, the work on these projects will be formally launched.

Water supply schemes include a water distribution network and water treatment plant in Abbottabad and water distribution networks in Kohat and Peshawar.

Similarly, the evaluation report of technical and financial bids for the Mingora water supply scheme under package -IV has been approved. The joint survey and inventory of the scheme will be started by the end of this month.

The meeting was informed that Section 11 had been enforced on land required for the Mingora Water Supply Scheme and the relevant Deputy Commissioner will start disbursement of funds the next week.

The chief minister termed the KPCIP as an important project for public welfare and directed the relevant officials to ensure the commencement of practical work on the various packages of the project according to the fixed timelines. He made it clear that the groundbreaking of projects will be performed only when the machinery is mobilized to the respective site.