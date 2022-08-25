Dysfunctional

This refers to the news report ‘CJP refers to impression of legislation for personal benefits’ (August 20, 2022). The opinion expressed by the CJP is agreeable. The extent to which the coalition partners have tried to gain personal benefits from parliament is akin to a daylight robbery. Fundamental rights do not seem to be a concern of the parliamentarians.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that if the parliament functions well, the judiciary should avoid interfering in its affairs. However, the parliamentary system appears to be hardly functional. It seems as if the judiciary and armed forces are the only smoothly operating institutions in Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi