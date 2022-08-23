Punjab govt to provide Imran with security: Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said Monday that Punjab government would make all arrangements for the security of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders.
During his meeting with PTI chairman here, the Punjab CM voiced serious concern over the retaliatory actions against PTI by the government and vowed that Punjab government stands with PTI in all circumstances.
Both the leaders discussed the current political situation and public welfare projects in Punjab threadbare in the meeting, which was also attended by Chaudhry Moonis Elahi. Talking to Punjab CM, PTI chairman directed the provincial government to focus on public welfare projects, especially health card and Ehsaas programme.
During the meeting, he also instructed Punjab CM to use all available resources to provide relief to the inflation-ridden masses. Pervez Elahi briefed Imran Khan on the political and administrative situation of Punjab.
