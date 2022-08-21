‘Sindh govt has released Rs1.5bn to repair rain-affected roads’

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced that the Sindh government has released Rs1.5 billion for the repair and construction of roads affected due to the recent monsoon rains.

Wahab, who is also the spokesman for the provincial government and the law adviser to the chief minister, said that in the first phase of the work, seven routes on which the Peoples Bus Service runs will be repaired where needed.

Construction and repair of other roads will be started in the next phase, he added. He pointed out that criticism does not solve problems, saying that the CM had met the prime minister in Islamabad and sought the federal government’s help to improve Sindh’s post-rain situation.

The administrator said that the Centre has been asked to hand over Karachi’s three major hospitals back to the provincial government for the next 25 years.

He made these remarks while addressing a news conference at the Frere Hall, where Pakistan Peoples Party’s Moazzam Qureshi and relevant officers were also present.

Wahab said that 157 development projects have been approved for Karachi at a cost of Rs18 billion in the current financial year, of which 146 are part of the Annual Development Programme.

He said that Rs12 billion has been released for these projects. “No government wants its city’s roads to be in a dilapidated condition because it causes hardships to the citizens.”

He also said Chakiwara Road, Miran Shah Road, Sher Shah Road, 31 different roads in the SITE Area, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan in District Central, the main road of Orangi Town, the road leading from the Federal B Area to Gulberg, the roads around the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and other roads are also part of these development works.

He added that the flyover in Gulistan-e-Jauhar will be constructed at a cost of Rs2 billion, while a six-lane bridge will be constructed to solve the long-standing problem of the people of Korangi. This project will cost Rs5.5 billion, he pointed out.

The administrator said that the Red Line bus rapid transit project that is under construction in Karachi is worth Rs72 billion. He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is constructing a road from Machhli Chowk to KANUPP at a cost of Rs800 million.

He also said that the construction of a two-way road from Qayyumabad Chowrangi to Baloch Colony is also part of the project. He added that district municipal corporations need to improve their performance and resolve the problems in the streets of their respective jurisdictions.

Responding to a question, he said ousted PM Imran Khan had not given anything to Karachi and had just announced a package of Rs162 billion, but the city had received nothing.

Wahab said the Election Commission of Pakistan carries out delimitations, not the government. Replying to another query regarding the Shadman Town storm water drain tragedy, he said that may Allah prevent such an incident from happening again.

“Work on the drain has already started, and it will be completed as soon as possible,” he said, adding that there should be no politicking over such incidents.

The administrator said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has started working in District Central, and it is hoped that the cleanliness situation will soon start improving there.

In response to a question by media representatives, he said the ban on shopping bags is essential for the city because plastic bags block storm water drains and create other problems as well.

Wahab said that citizens should use baskets or envelopes made of paper. He also warned of strict action against those who manufacture, sell, buy and use shopping bags.