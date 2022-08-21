Recipients of police medals, including martyrs, notified

The federal interior ministry has officially awarded the long-awaited medals to Sindh police personnel whose citations have been sent since 2014.

Officials says the federal government has issued a notification and approved the remaining police awards and special nomination cases for major incidents.

The notification reads, “On the occasion of 75th Anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan has been pleased to confer the award of Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, President’s Police Medal (PPM) for act of gallantry and distinguished services on following officers and officials of Sindh Police for the year 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.”

The officials say the award recipients include those personnel who showed gallantry performance during the Karachi Stock Exchange attack. They include martyr SI Muhammad Shahid and Ghazi Rafiq Ahmed and Khalil.

For the year 2017, Omer Shahid Hamid, Raja Umar Khattab and ASI Muhammad Bashir are among the recipients of the Police Medal.

For the year 2019, SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur and DIG Maqsood Ahmed Memon are among the recipients of the Police Medal. SI Wahid Bakhsh Leghari, SI Hasan Ali Abidi, PC Shahzad Marri and SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui and those who were martyred in Hyderabad in 2014-15 are also among the recipients of the Police Medal.

The citation written by former Sindh IGP Syed Kaleem Imam reads, “Presently DIG Security then the Commandant Special Security Unit (SSU) Dr Maqsood Ahmed is a courageous police officer who showed an extraordinary valour and presence of mind, which he decisively and quickly planned and executed a successful operation against the terrorist attack by the Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) at Karachi Airport in June 2014.

He personally led a team of 125 SSU Commandos who meticulously planned and effectively executed the anti-terrorist operation. Under his able command, the SSU team initially restricted the movement of the attackers and then targeted them with remarkable accuracy while ensuring the safety of aircrafts and other vital installations.

The SSU team not only participated in the operation as a lead agency but also provided support and backup to other responding forces. All the ten terrorists were killed and a huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered from their possession.

“DIG Maqsood Ahmed led his men from the front and accomplished the difficult task with success purely due to his courageous leadership.

Another worth mentioning achievement of Dr Maqsood Ahmed is the creation of first ever SWAT Team of Police in Pakistan for Specialized Urban Counter Terrorism Operation. He equipped the SWAT Team with all modern weapons and gadgets besides advance tactical training.

“In recognition of his bravery, courage, leadership and exceptional achievement against the most dangerous terrorist outfit in Pakistan, DIG Maqsood Ahmed is recommended for Sitara-e-Shujaat.”