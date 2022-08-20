Kazakh envoy meets PAL chairman

Islamabad: Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin met with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk here.

Matters of mutual interest and mutual cooperation in the fields of literature and culture between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk, informed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan about the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan and the publication of related books and other literary translations and important projects under the PAL.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin appreciated the performance of the PAL under the leadership of Dr. Yousuf Khushk and expressed hope that there will be further improvement in the field of literature between the two countries.

He emphasised the need for literary translations of both countries. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin visited various sections of PAL. He visited the 'Academy Studio' and the 'Hall of Fame' and took a deep interest in them.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Yousuf Khushk presented a set of publications of the PAL to the Honorable Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin.