Pervaiz announces uplift projects worth billions of rupees

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced development projects amounting to billions of rupees after arriving in Gujrat for the first time since taking office.

Talking to media at the Zahoor Palace, Gujrat, on Friday, he said he was aware of public problems and ban on jobs had been lifted. He said Gujrat had been formally granted the status of division from today. “We are upgrading Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan to Tehsils. Rescue 1122 centres will also be set up in Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan. A dual road from Gujrat to Hafizabad and a bridge to link Mandi Bahauddin with Hafizabad will be constructed on the River Chenab near Qadirabad. Expeditious work is ongoing for setting up an industrial estate in Gujrat,” he stated.

He said the government would lay an excellent sewerage and provide potable water in Gujrat. A waste management company would be established in Gujrat and garbage would be seen nowhere. The Aziz Bhatti Hospital would be upgraded to 500 beds and the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology to 500 beds. Mother child care and cancer hospitals would be established in Gujrat. The hospitals of Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan would be made modern. An engineering university would be set up in Gujrat and schools and colleges would be upgraded. He said the time was not far when Gujrat would become Aligarh of the modern era.

He said more work would be done in other cities than in Gujrat. The government would introduce a company in Lahore for waste management better than a Turkish company. Interest-free solar pumps were being provided to landlords and jobs would be provided to special persons. The allowance for blind people had been restored and the problems of flood-affected people would be redressed. Rescue 1122 ambulances had been given to all Tehsils of Punjab. A safe city system would be launched in every division of the province. Free legal aid had been revived and work on jail reforms was about to start.

The CM informed that no work was being started from the beginning but rather “we are restarting the work from where it was left off”. He said work in every sector would be done within one month and no public demand would be left out. “We will fulfil all promises. I became CM with the prayers of people and every single moment is precious. We want to do all the work and pray that we complete all our works. When I finish all public works, I will then wear a turban,” he maintained.

He said Imran Khan was still their prime minister and the people of Gujrat had accepted this by heart. He said when Imran Khan visited Gujrat in September, he would witness a splendid welcome to be accorded to him by the people of Gujrat. He said he thanked Allah Almighty on becoming CM and also thanked Imran Khan and the PTI. The PMLQ would fully support Imran Khan. He said Shehbaz Sharif kept on distributing laptops but did nothing for the progress of human resource. “We are adhering to Islamic policies and working for the religion. We are doing away with usury business and five-year punishment will be awarded to those violating the usury law.”

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, former federal minister and MNA Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Moosa Elahi, MPA Abdullah Yousaf Warraich, Shuja Nawaz, Pir Shamim Bokhari and Mamoon Tarar were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Elahi was accorded a grand reception on reaching Gujrat.