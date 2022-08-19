Two children killed in Austria storm

VIENNA: Two children were killed and about a dozen other people injured on Thursday as a storm wreaked havoc in southern Austria, according to officials.

The children estimated to be between 5 and 8 years old and those injured were at a small lake in Carinthia state when the storm hit and uprooted several trees, said Red Cross spokeswoman for the state Melanie Reiter. Elsewhere in the region, roofs were blown off and and other damaged caused, she said. "Severe storms in Carinthia today cost the lives of two children and inflicted serious injuries on other people," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer wrote on Twitter.