Mohmands urge govt to restore peace

GHALLANAI: The leaders of the Mohmand Siyasi Ittehad said on Monday that they would not bear unrest and lawlessness, urging the government to take practical steps for the restoration of the last peace in the Mohmand tribal district and elsewhere.

Speaking at a press conference at the Mohmand Press Club, leaders of the forum, including Maulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, Member National Assembly Sajid Khan Mohmand, Muhammad Saeed Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Zar Khan Safi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jehangir Khan of Pakistan People’s Party and others said that they had rendered huge sacrifices during the war on terrorism.

They said that the tribespeople left homes and hearths for the sake of the nation and country but they would never allow lawlessness and militancy. The leaders said that peace walks would be organised in Ghallanai and elsewhere in the district on August 22 to raise awareness among the people to cope with the emerging situation.

They condemned the target killing and bomb explosions in tribal districts and elsewhere

in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded the government to take pragmatic steps to restore peace and the rule of law.