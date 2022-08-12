 
Friday August 12, 2022
World

Kosovo, Germany ink WWII graves accord

By AFP
August 12, 2022

PRISTINA: Kosovo and Germany have struck a deal that will allow Berlin to oversee the preservation and maintenance of Nazi graves from World War II in the Balkan territory. Under the agreement reached this week, Berlin will have "the opportunity to maintain the German war graves and the German war cemeteries in the Republic of Kosovo at its own expense" and will also be allowed to exhume and relocate the remains of soldiers.

