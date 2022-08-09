‘Karbala tragedy teaches us not to hesitate to sacrifice for good cause’

The great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions suggests that Muslims should not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the cause of good, if need be.

Religious scholar Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi said this on Monday as he addressed on Monday the central procession of 9th Muharram on the eve of Ashura. The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions give us the lesson of patience, courage, selflessness and true commitment to religion, he said.

He declared that the followers of Ahl-e-Bait were patriots and their commitment and loyalty to Pakistan could not be questioned as they had been guarding the territorial and ideological boundaries of the country.

He also criticised the authorities for putting names of peaceful and law-abiding members of the Shia community on the Fourth Schedule Other scholars also commemorated the Karbala tragedy, saying that the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions had saved the humankind from the gravest destruction.

The central procession of 9th Muharram concluded peacefully under tight security measures that included a ban on pillion riding and partial suspension of cellular service. The main Majlis was held at the Nishtar Park, where Naqvi addressed the mourners. Later, a procession started from the park in the afternoon.

The participants of the procession offered Namaz-e-Zuhrain at the Imambargah Ali Raza on main MA Jinnah Road. Later, thousands of mourners passing through the traditional route culminated the procession at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Strict security measures were taken for the rally, and the participants were only allowed to join the procession after undergoing a thorough search. The roads leading towards the central procession on MA Jinnah Road were sealed with containers and other barricades.

Shops and markets located on both sides of MA Jinnah Road were also closed as part of the security plan issued by the Karachi police. The participants entered the procession route from walk-through gates. The authorities also monitored the procession through CCTV cameras as well as carried out aerial surveillance.

Snipers were deployed on the roofs of buildings situated along the route of the procession. Scouts organisations, rescue services and the city administration had also made necessary arrangements to facilitate the procession.

Three protective circles were formed around the procession by scouts, police and Rangers. Staying ahead of the procession, bomb disposal teams kept clearing the area. The Sindh home department ordered a three-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi until Ashura. Emergency was also declared at all the public hospitals across the province, with instructions to doctors and other staff to be available and ensure the availability of medicines.

Following the blocking of MA Jinnah Road and its surrounding roads due to the Muharram processions, the traffic police have designated alternative routes for commuters. Top police officials visited the notified route and were briefed on the security arrangements by their subordinates.

As soon as the procession started moving out of the Nishtar Park, all the vehicular traffic coming from the city side was diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), the Pakistan Coast Guards headquarters, Anklesaria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All the traffic coming from the Nazimabad side was diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and the Karachi zoo. The traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side was diverted towards Martin Road.

Vehicles were permitted to proceed towards the central jail, Jamshed Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal to reach their destinations. No vehicle was permitted to proceed towards the rally’s route from Gurumandir. Similarly, no vehicle from Shahrah-e-Quaideen was allowed to proceed towards Numaish, except those displaying stickers on their windscreens issued to them for participating in the procession. Other vehicles were diverted from the Society Signal.